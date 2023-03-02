AlphaValue Upgrades Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to “Reduce”

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,528.38.

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.71. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

