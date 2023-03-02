AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 752 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average of $247.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.