Allbirds (BIRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Allbirds to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $425.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.96. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $7.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 151,235 shares of company stock worth $419,621 over the last three months. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 423,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

