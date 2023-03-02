Airgain (AIRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Airgain stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 14.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
