Airgain (AIRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain Price Performance

Airgain stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Airgain

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 14.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

