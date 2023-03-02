8X8 (EGHT) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 8X8 to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% 8X8 Competitors -127.03% -1,629.35% -18.54%

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 8X8 and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million -$175.38 million -5.52 8X8 Competitors $888.31 million -$17.09 million -4.85

8X8’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 8X8 Competitors 487 2936 5027 71 2.55

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 32.79%. Given 8X8’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

8X8 rivals beat 8X8 on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

