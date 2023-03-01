The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Bancorp stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,755.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

