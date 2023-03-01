Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,883,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

