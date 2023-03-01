Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,833.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,735 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,727,000 after buying an additional 1,013,150 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,889.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 187,568 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

