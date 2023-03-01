Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,243 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

