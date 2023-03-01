Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.84.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

