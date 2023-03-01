QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 430 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.31) to GBX 430 ($5.19) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.61) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.55) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 441.25 ($5.32).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 337.80 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 348.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 347.35.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,258.06%.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.