Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 120,859 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,859 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.9 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.88. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

