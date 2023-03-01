Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 539 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 88.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.