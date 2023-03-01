Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

