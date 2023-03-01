Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,411.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 61,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 459,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 907,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $102,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

