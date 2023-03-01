Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,411.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 61,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 459,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 907,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $102,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
