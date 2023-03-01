MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,825.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,983 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

