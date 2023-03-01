MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

