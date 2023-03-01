Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the stock.

JUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 125 ($1.51).

Just Group Price Performance

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 88.15 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.54. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.79. The firm has a market cap of £916.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Just Group

Just Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £1,057.46 ($1,276.05). 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading

