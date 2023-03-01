Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 175.34%.

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

