ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Hilltop Price Performance

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading

