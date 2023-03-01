ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,980 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ExlService were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

ExlService stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

