Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 668,412 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,237,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 668,412 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Amazon.com worth $2,626,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,411.3% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 61,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 459,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,961,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 907,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $102,581,000 after buying an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

