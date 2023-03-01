CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of CVR Energy worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 107,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 99,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 97,793 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

