Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

