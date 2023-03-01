Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

