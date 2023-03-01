Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 18,593 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,889.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,291.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 187,568 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,955.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Alphabet by 1,628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,656,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,119 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

