AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $106.73 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,046.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,150 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,889.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 187,568 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,628.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,656,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329,381 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

