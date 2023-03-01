Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 73,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 930,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,153,000 after purchasing an additional 91,759 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 362,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,411.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 61,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $965.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.