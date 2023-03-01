Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,581,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,337 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $743,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

