Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,291.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,656,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329,381 shares in the last quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,841.4% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 101,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

