Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Union Investments & Development Ltd.

Union Investments & Development Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,966.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

