Adams Wealth Management Purchases 6,526 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.