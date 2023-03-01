Adams Wealth Management Purchases 6,526 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %
AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.