Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $130.08

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.08 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.50). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 7,530 shares.

Zytronic Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.08. The stock has a market cap of £12.95 million, a PE ratio of 2,125.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Zytronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Zytronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

