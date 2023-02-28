Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,810 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $739,033. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

