Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.17

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $25.60. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,410 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Featured Articles

