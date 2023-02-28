Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $614.94

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 614.94 ($7.42) and traded as low as GBX 542.75 ($6.55). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 547 ($6.60), with a volume of 108,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.41) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 616.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 614.94. The company has a market cap of £333.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,486.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895 ($24,007.48). 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

