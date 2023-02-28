The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.96

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.00. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 11,523 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.71%.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

