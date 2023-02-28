The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.96

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBAGet Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.00. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 11,523 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.71%.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

