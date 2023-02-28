The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.96

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.00. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 11,523 shares traded.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.71%.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
