Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.27. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 14,678 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Connect from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.36 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,312,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 799,247 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter worth $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

(Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.