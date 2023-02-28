Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $392.57

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 392.57 ($4.74) and traded as low as GBX 391.23 ($4.72). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 398 ($4.80), with a volume of 218,480 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The stock has a market cap of £180.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 392.57.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

