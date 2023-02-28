Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.96

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.63. Santos shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 2,272 shares traded.
Santos Stock Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.
Santos Company Profile
Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (STOSF)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.