Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.82. Precipio shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 14,525 shares changing hands.

Precipio Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

