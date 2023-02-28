Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 29,826 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,826 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,593 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 954,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.33%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

