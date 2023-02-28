Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $85,537,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

