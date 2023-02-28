Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.80

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.80 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 53.49 ($0.65). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 55.35 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,891,720 shares changing hands.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £430.96 million, a PE ratio of -2,767.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.80.

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.