NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of NorthWestern worth $46,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NorthWestern by 29.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NorthWestern by 12.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in NorthWestern by 7.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $13,053,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

