Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,085.12

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,085.12 ($13.09) and traded as low as GBX 980.20 ($11.83). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 992 ($11.97), with a volume of 18,846 shares trading hands.

Nichols Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £361.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,740.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,049.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,085.12.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

