Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $236.84

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.84 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.65), with a volume of 1,234 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mulberry Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,294.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.84.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

