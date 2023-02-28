MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.26

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.26 and traded as high as C$65.44. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$64.60, with a volume of 37,817 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

