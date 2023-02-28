Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Microsoft by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

