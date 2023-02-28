Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,255,144 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $758,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 650.0% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

